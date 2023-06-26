Dramatic arrest of a man wanted for alleged kidnap and assault offences in the Hunter

A wanted man has spent another night behind bars after being refused bail in court yesterday over an alleged kidnapping, the serious assault of a woman and the assault of police officers in the Hunter.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers put a warrant out for the arrest of a man in March after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man known to her at Upper Allyn.

On June 2, police were called to the John Hunter Hospital after a woman presented with serious injuries that required surgery – further inquiries suggested the woman had allegedly been kidnapped by the man six weeks earlier and was held against her will.

At about 5pm the following day, police tracked down the man and attempted to arrest him, but he fled in a Jeep Cherokee towing a camper trailer. Police attempted to stop the vehicle in Bellbird but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Police say the jeep swerved to avoid road spikes at Kulnura and collided with a tree causing the trailer to separate from the vehicle. Police terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.

It wasn’t until 5pm on Friday June 23 that the man was spotted again.

An off-duty police officer saw him driving an allegedly stolen Toyota Landcruiser on the New England Highway at East Maitland. Police followed the man to the carpark at Metford Railway Station.

It’s there that the man allegedly rammed two police vehicles, injuring two senior constables, before rolling the Landcruiser.

He was eventually arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station – he ended up in hospital under police guard for treatment on injuries.

When he was released from hospital he was charged with 23 offences including two counts of common assault (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), take/detain person with intent to obtain advantage cause actual bodily harm (DV), four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), reckless grievous bodily harm (DV), two counts of use etc offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, two counts of hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, two counts of assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, destroy or damage property, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, two counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, aggravated B&E & commit serious indictable offence-armed, take & drive conveyance w/o consent of owner, and drive recklessly/furiously or speed manner dangerous.

The Maitland man was formally refused bail in court yesterday and will re-appear in Maitland Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.