Extra bus services to meet growing demand in Newcastle

Additional bus services will be rolled out in the Hunter from today.

506 extra services, including two new routes have been added to meet demand in growing areas across the region.

Route 140 which travels from the Newcastle interchange to Raymond Terrace will run more frequently throughout the week including at earlier and later times over the weekend, while routes 262 and 263 to and from Cameron Park have been altered to reduce delays caused by high traffic intersections.

Minister for the Hunter TIM CRAKANTHORP says it’s important locals have access to places all over the community. “As our region grows, public transport connections are vital to ensure access to services and recreation.

“I am thrilled to see these services commence, and look forward to working further with community to improve our bus network.”

The additional services will be operated by Hunter Valley Bus Lines.

More information about the additional services and new routes can be found on the Transport NSW website.

www.transportnsw.info