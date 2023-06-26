Nearly $1 million raised for Greta bus tragedy victims

A fortnight on from the tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of ten people in the Hunter Valley, the fundraising campaign between Rotary Australia and the NSW Government has almost hit $1 million.

At the end of last week, more than $700,000 had been raised after being started by the NSW Premier in Singleton on June 14.

The money will be distributed to the victims’ families and the survivors of the crash.

Of the 25 people who were injured when the coach rolled on Wine Country Drive on June 11, two remain in the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Loved ones of the ten people who were tragically killed will start to say their final goodbyes this week with funerals being held across the country for those who died.

Six of the victims were from Singleton and part of the Singleton Roosters AFL club, the rest were from various places around the country.

The junior Roosters clubs played their games over the weekend, but the senior sides will be out indefinitely.