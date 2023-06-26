Kearsley truck fire being treated as suspicious

With the windy conditions about Hunter on Monday, fire crews are counting their lucky stars following a truck fire in bushland at Kearsley.

The team from the Kearsley Rural Fire Service were called to Kearsley South Trail in the Werekata National Park, with reports of a light duty truck well alight.

The RFS says it could have been an even more serious situation with winds having the capability to push flames towards homes on Lake Road and neighbouring Abernethy.

Thankfully crews were able to get the upper hand quickly preventing it from spreading.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and Hunter Valley Police are now investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Kearlsey RFS.