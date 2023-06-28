Trio of alleged copper theives caught in the act at Thornton

A trio of alleged copper thieves will face court next month after being nabbed by police at Thornton

Officers received a tip off and responded to a Glenwood Drive business around 10.30pm on Sunday.

When they arrived at the scene they found three men, one aged 34, and two aged 49, attempting to hide in nearby bushes, in possession of gloves, face coverings, cutting tools and copper wire.

The trio were arrested and taken back to Maitland Police Station.

The 34-year-old man was charged with two counts of enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, destroy or damage property, larceny, face blackened/disguised with intent to commit indictable offence, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, and possess housebreaking implements.

Both 49-year-old men were charged with enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, larceny, and possess housebreaking implements.

The 34-year-old will face Maitland Local Court in August after being granted conditional bail, while the two 49-year-old men were also bailed to front the same court.