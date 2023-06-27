Firefighters extinguish garbage truck blaze at Merewether

Emergency services responded to a garbage truck which had caught fire on the streets of Merewether on Tuesday morning.

Fire and Rescue crews from Merewether rushed to the scene on Rowan Crescent, where they found a recycling truck, which was going about its duty, well alight.

The quick thinking operators of the heavy vehicle managed to unload the rubbish allowing crews to extinguish the blaze.

A backhoe was also brought in to assist with spreading the heaped pile so that firefighters were able to ensure everything was out.

Image: Fire and Rescue Merewether