Ants return to the field this weekend

The Aberglasslyn Ants community rugby league teams will return to the field this weekend after the loss of one of their players.

One of the club’s men’s tackle players died after an on-field incident on June 17.

The club posted on their Facebook page yesterday that they have made the difficult decision to retire the C-Grade Men’s team for the remainder of the season, but the rest of the teams will continue.

“This weekend, we return to the field with heavy hearts but drawing on the strength of the incredible rugby league community holding us up.

“We have made a difficult decision to retire the Aberglasslyn Men’s C-Grade team from the EmpireGuard Security Mens North competition for the 2023 season and will see out the season with only the Mens’ D grade team in the Mex Club Northern Conference.

“This weekend and every game from now, we take the field in your honour.”

All three teams will be playing at home at McKeachies tomorrow – the D-Grade Men’s team will take on Raymond Terrace at 2:30pm followed by the Ladies League Tag also playing Raymond Terrace, and then the Women’s tackle side going up against Karuah.

A minute silence will be observed before each game to remember the player the Ants lost.