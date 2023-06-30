Police Investigate After Golf Carts Trashed, Stolen From Charlestown Course

There is an appeal for information as police try to identify four men wanted for questioning after a golf cart was allegedly stolen from a course at Hillsborough.

Early inquiries by officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District have established that at about 9.50pm on Friday, June 16 a group of people were captured on security footage making off with an All Terrain Vehicle from Charlestown Golf Club, which was later recovered on a nearby dirt road.

According to police, two other golf carts were trashed in the incident.

CCTV images of four men who appear to be wearing face coverings have now been released as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.