Investigation After Four Trucks Burnt, Four Months Apart, At Same Location

The search for suspected arsonists is continuing after four trucks were burnt at the same location in Branxton four months apart.

Three trucks parked up on Elderslie Road were allegedly set on fire sometime between 9 and 9.30pm on October 22 last year.

Two trucks were completely destroyed and another was badly damaged.

Nearly four months later on February 16, a fourth truck parked in the same place went up in flames and was completely gutted.

The two incidents are being treated as suspicious and are believed to be linked.

Detectives are now calling for dashcam footage and anyone with information should get in touch with Crime Stoppers.