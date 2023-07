Gresford Bowling Club will soon be accessible for those with a disability thanks to some funding.

The club has received $15-thousand dollars towards works to even out the land.

It will make the back door entrance to the club building and the bowling green level meaning the existing stairs will no longer be needed

In total, the work will cost $40-thousand dollars.

The extra money comes from the Australian Government’s Stronger Communities Program, which the club made a successful submission to.