Fundraiser for Greta bus tragedy joins Artist and Sports hero

A car bonnet painted by Newcastle artist Jordan Lucky in memory of the victims of the Greta bus tragedy, will be auctioned off this afternoon before it appears on a car to be raced in Townsville next weekend.

Jordan has teamed up with Hunter Valley driver Ryan Gilroy for a charity event at the Lucky Hotel where the specially decorated bonnet will be auctioned off.

All money raised will go to support the survivors, victims and their immediate families.

Ryan says he wanted to do something to help his community get through one of the hardest things they’ve had to face.

“My heart goes out to all the families and friends that are grieving and going through this tough time. The Singleton and Hunter Valley are such a strong and tight knit community so it’s been fantastic and quite motivating to see everyone band together and support each other.”

The event begins at 2pm.