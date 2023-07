Domestic violence rates across the Hunter remain on the rise.

According to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics latest report, there has been an increase in DV related assaults in the region.

The biggest offender is Maitland, where instances have risen by almost 44 per cent in two years. It’s followed by Port Stephens which is up almost 14 per cent.

Newcastle is the worst for sexual assaults, accounting for a 23 per cent rise over two years, while Cessnock is up 8.5 per cent