Police investigating bush fire at Merewether

Police are asking for the public’s help, following a fire that they believe may have been a deliberately lit at Merewether yesterday morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the bush fire on Gun Club Road at Merewether Heights at about 6am.

They found an area of bush alight which took about 30 minutes to contain and an hour or so to put out completely.

Police are now investigating, and are asking any motorists with dashcam footage from the area at the time or information to contact Newcastle police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.