Knights break records in 66-nil thrashing of Bulldogs

The Newcastle Knights ended a frustrating run of losses last night with a club record thrashing of the Bulldogs in Sydney.

Newcastle demolished the side 66-nil in the 400th win for the club.

The first try came in the 13th minute from Jackson Hastings, and by half-time the Knights had five tries to lead 30-nil.

Newcastle earned themselves two points for their efforts, which Coach Adam O’Brien couldn’t be happier about.

“It’s great for the piece of history for the players, we got the two points and that’s all I wanted so that’s probably the most pleasing thing but I guess it is something this group can hang onto and I’m definitely happy about that.

“People have seen me smile in the box for once, and I don’t waste smiles! But, I’m just pleased for them, they deserve it. The zero isn’t a fluke either, I felt like we’d been defending really well for a while,” said Coach Adam O’Brien.

Skipper Kayln Ponga had a hand in three of the tries in the first half and converted all eleven tries in the game to equal the club record set by Knights legend Andrew Johns.

“Obviously for the Mark Hughes Foundation, it was close to the coaches heart as well with his mother and we knew that as a playing group and we knew how important the Mark Hughes foundation is to the city and the community and the club. I’m glad the boys got up for it, I’m glad that despite the last four weeks we put in a performance that we needed.”

The win has made the club’s history books, beating the previous record from 1999 when the Knights defeated South Sydney 60-nil in 1999.