Lake Macquarie Council seeking tenders for Awaba House re-construction

Tenders are being sought for the re-construction of Awaba House in Lake Macquarie, after it was badly damaged by fire four years ago.

Development plans for the iconic site were given the tick of approval last year, with the historic facade and features set to be retained in the new design, as well as a new modern fit-out catering for indoor and outdoor events.

Manager Property Business Development Elizabeth Lambert said tenders were open for the key project at Booragul, aimed at revitalising the site badly damaged by fire in 2019.

“We’re looking forward to working with the successful contractor to restore Awaba House to its former glory, and welcome dining and events back to the revitalised space.

“It’s important that we respect and retain the building’s heritage elements, while reinvigorating the space for a diverse and contemporary offering to the community,” Ms Lambert said.

Submissions for the tender can be made via council’s website until August 10, with construction set to get underway later this year, ahead of a late 2024 completion.