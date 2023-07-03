Newcastle duo named in Matildas squad ahead of World Cup

Newcastle’s Emily Van Egmond and Clare Wheeler will represent Australia at the Women’s World Cup with the Matildas squad locked-in today.

The former Dudley-Redhead and Adamstown Rosebud juniors impressed Coach Tony Gustavsson and earned inclusion in the 23-player team to be led by Captain Sam Kerr.

It will be the midfield duo’s fourth World Cup, but their first on home soil.

Coach Tony Gustavsson says the team is made up of former players as well as a number of debutants.

“I am delighted to see the progression of the team as it is a result of their dedication to be prepared for this moment. To see so many debutants for the tournament speaks to the hard work of the players themselves, but also the coaching staff and support staff as we looked to build depth in the squad.

“This is a special group of players who, when you see the anticipation around the tournament and level of interest for women’s football, have already sparked a transformation. We can’t wait to get the tournament underway in front of a record crowd of support,” Mr Gustavsson said.

The Matildas will now gear up for a final dress rehearsal match against world number five France in Melbourne on July 14, before launching their cup campaign six days later in the Group Stage opener against Ireland.