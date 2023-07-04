Body found near Belmont Wetlands, believed to be missing man John Davidson

A body has been located near the Belmont Wetlands on Tuesday afternoon, believed to be that of missing man John Davidson.

The 72-year-old, who lived with dementia disappeared after leaving his home in Mount Hutton on November 7, prompting a massive multi-agency land and water search in the days that followed.

A week into that search, Police shifted their focus to the Fernleigh Track at Belmont, following CCTV capturing a man believed to be John heading in that direction.

NSW Police have confirmed a member of the public was bush-walking on the Kalaroo Road Fire Trails, near the Fernleigh Track on Saturday, when they came across human remains and personal items.

Lake Macquarie Police are investigating and while the remains are yet to be formally identified, they are believed to be that of John Davidson.

The remains will undergo forensic examination and a report will be prepared for the coroner.