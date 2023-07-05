NRLW trial match in Maitland this weekend

Maitland Sportsground will host the first NRLW trial match of the 2023 season this weekend.

2023 Premiers the Newcastle Knights will be taking on three-time NRLW champions the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

The game will be a chance to see the team for the first time since the Grand Final triumph plus an opportunity to see the new signings in action as they make their debut in the red and blue.

Fans can also meet some of the premiership winners at the membership marquee from 1:30pm prior to kick-off.

Hannah Southwell and Caitlan Johnston will be among them signing autographs and taking photos with the 2022 Premiership trophy.

Before the trial match, the reserve grade Maitland Pickers will play Central Newcastle and the Jersey Flegg Newcastle Knights side will take on the Wests Tigers.

Entry is $5 at the gate which all be donated back to the Maitland Pickers junior rugby league.