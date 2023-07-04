Third man arrested over kidnapping at Port Stephens

A third person has been arrested after a couple were allegedly held against their will at Port Stephens earlier this year.

On January 18, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were walking towards a carpark in Fairfield when two men wearing balaclavas grabbed the pair and forced them into a vehicle.

The pair ended up in Swan Bay where police allege they were held against their will.

Two days later, the pair made their escape and called a family member who contacted police.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police attended and took the pair to the John Hunter Hospital where the man was treated for a severed finger he sustained during the incident.

Strike Force Bultje was put together to investigate with detectives from the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad – in April, two men were arrested and charged in relation to the kidnapping and remain before the courts.

Following further extensive inquiries, about 10am yesterday, strike force detectives arrested a 25-year-old man at a Correctional Centre in Silverwater.

The man was charged with two counts of being an accessory before the fact to take/detain in company with intent to ransom occasion actual bodily harm, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and conceal serious indictable offence. He will appear in Fairfield Local Court today.

Investigations under Strike Force Bultje continue.