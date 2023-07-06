Owners of the Cambo opening their King Street music venue this month

Newcastle won’t be without a live music hot spot for too long with the new King Street Hotel venue opening at the end of this month.

The owners of the famous Cambridge Hotel that closed just shy of two weeks ago announced earlier this year they would be expanding their King Street Hotel nightclub to create a new live music venue with five separate music spaces.

The nightclub closed after their New Year’s Eve party earlier this year so construction could get underway on its expansion.

The team has been hard at work on The Bandroom, The Warehouse, Club Level, Street Level and Broken Hearts Bar which will officially open on July 28 – the Eagles of Death Metal, Stumps and Slumberjack will perform on the opening weekend.

The owners of the venue posted on their website that they cannot wait to get Novocastrians back into their live music scene in town.

“The entirety of King St has been gutted & revamped. It feels like a venue in a big city. From the mezzanine level in the massive new room, the huge lighting rig in the small room & even the smokers area, it is so aesthetically pleasing.

“You can see how much consideration has been poured into this thing. And it’s so nice to see all the old drum skins and bits of paraphernalia from the old Cambo as a wholesome nod to the past.

“It truly feels like the kind of venue we can’t wait to show off to our friends from all around the country. Cannot WAIT to get on that stage!”

The venue is also the successful recipient of a $70,000 grant from the Federal government which will go towards the purchase of a lighting and sound desk equipment, improved disability access, upskilling staff and live programming and promotions, boosting capacity to showcase original music from local and touring artists.

“The closure of the Cambridge Hotel marked the end of an era, but certainly not the end of great live music in Newcastle,” said Federal Member for Newcastle Sharon Claydon.

“This grant from the Albanese Labor Government will help establish King Steet Hotel as a premiere live music venue, ensuring homegrown and international musicians have a place to showcase their talents.

“I’m excited to see more Novocastrians being able to enjoy live music, while supporting our local venues, bands and musicians.”