Wallsend man charged over alleged child grooming

A Newcastle man has been charged over the alleged grooming of children.

The 64-year-old came under the Police radar as part of the ongoing investigations as part of Strike Force Trawler by Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad.

Earlier this month, they began engaging online with the man, who they will allege was using social media to approach and groom young boys for the purpose of sexual activity.

Detectives then swooped on the man at a service station in Wallsend, where they arrested him, before executing a search warrant on an address also in Wallsend.

A number of items were seized during the search of the property, including electronic devices.

The items were seized to undergo further forensic examination, while the man was taken back to Waratah Police Station, where he was charged with use carriage service-procure under 16 years for sexual activity.

He was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.