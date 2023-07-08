Man airlifted to hospital after crash on New England Highway

The New England Highway has re-opened after being closed for a couple of hours this morning after a car crashed and caught alight.

Emergency services were called to the highway near the Liddell Power Station at around 6:30am – a car caught alight after a crash and then a small area of grass also caught alight forcing the highway to be shut.

All three occupants had gotten out of the car by the time fire crews arrived.

A man aged in his 20’s suffered a head injury and was flown to the John Hunter Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. Two other male teenagers who were in the car were taken to hospital via road with leg injuries.

Traffic has returned to normal.