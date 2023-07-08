Seaham RFS gets funding boost to finish storeroom upgrade

The Seaham Rural Fire Service Brigade has gotten a boost, securing some funding towards some new equipment.

Through the Australian Government’s Stronger Communities Program, the Seaham RFS has received $3,000 to go towards the purchase of a flammable good storage cabinet.

The cabinet will complete the recent storeroom project at the fire shed that will allow the brigade to safely store fuels, making the working environment a safer place, whilst setting a good example for the general community of how flammable goods should be stored.

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said this round of funding was designed to support volunteer and community groups which weren’t able to fundraise or haven’t the means to provide matching funding.

“This program has always been very popular since its inception under the former Abbott Government. In this latest round, more than 80 organisations across the Lyne electorate applied for more than $1.5-million towards over $2-million in local community projects.

“This is an important program for many local community organisations, particularly in regional and rural areas where we could have easily invested ten times the funding we were allocated locally towards community projects,

“The Minister could not provide me with a commitment that future rounds would be supported, only that it was a matter for the future. The Shadow Minister indicated the program would continue under a future Coalition Government.”

This program allows groups to apply for grants of between $2,500 and $20,000 without matching funding and up to 20 groups will be awarded funding per electorate. Local governing bodies and organisations that fall under them are only eligible to apply for up to 50 percent of the project costs and provide matching funding.