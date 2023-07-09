Police seek public assistance after flipped car abandoned

Police are investigating an accident involving a car and a power pole that took place last week.

At around 2 am on Thursday morning Fire and Rescue crews from Merewether Station were called to the scene with reports a person was trapped in a vehicle, however upon arrival crews found the vehicle on it’s roof with no occupants inside.

A power pole in close proximity to the car had been snapped off, leaving exposed power lines.

Police, fire and rescue and Ausgrid worked to render the area safe and investigations into the circumstances surrounded the incident are underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.