Upgrades for Valentine pool help secure future

A beloved community pool in Lake Macquarie has been able to undertake much needed upgrades thanks to a $10,000 dollar grant from Hunter Water.

Valentine Hydrotherapy Pools — which caters to people with disabilities or injury rehabilitation — has been trying to stay afloat for several years.

Recently the committee successfully applied for a ‘Love Water’ grant where the cash that was received was spent upgrading the amenities block to be more water efficient.

It was one of 15 local recipients under the latest round of funding with more than $100,000 dollars rolled out across the region.