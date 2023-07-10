Date set for inquest into missing Hunter teen Zac Barnes

Nearly seven years after he disappeared a date has been set for an inquest into the disappearance and suspected death of Hunter teenager Zac Barnes.

The then 18-year-old asked friends to drop him off at Thornton Railway Station on November 13 in 2016, but before they even got there Zac asked his friends to pull over on the corner of Tripp Close and Haussman Drive.

He got out and was last seen heading into nearby bushland.

A large scale search of the area was conducted at the time of Zac’s disappearance but he was never found.

Zac’s family and police have made several public appeals for information since, but there has been no sign of him.

The inquest was confirmed to be going ahead last year and now the date has been set for Monday July 17 for three days.

Deputy State Coroner Carmel Forbes will preside over the inquest and make recommendations once it wraps up.

Zac has a a tattoo of a VB logo on his right calf which is a key indicator it is him. Zac was also last seen wearing a faded blue singlet, dark blue board shorts and work boots.

If anyone has any information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000