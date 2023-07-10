Hunter’s Westpac Helicopter kept busy over the weekend

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been kept busy over the weekend, responding to a number of serious incidents across the Hunter.

On Saturday morning, the chopper was called in to assist NSW Ambulance Paramedics on the New England Highway near Lake Liddell, where a car had crashed, injuring three people.

One of the occupants – a man aged in his 20’s – suffered a head injury and was flown to the John Hunter Hospital.

Later that day at around 3pm, the Helicopter was tasked to Wyee Point, where a man in his 30’s suffered serious limb fractures after coming off his motorcycle.

He was also flown to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.

Sunday was no different for the helicopter service, when it was called to another trail bike accident on the sand dunes at Birubi Point at Anna Bay, where a man in his 40’s suffered serious leg fractures, before also being flown to the John Hunter Hospital.

Shortly after that, the chopper was called to a property at Sandy Hollow, west of Muswellbrook, where a man in his 60’s had suffered serious injuries after he was crushed between a bull and a gate.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics, before being flown to the John Hunter Hospital for specialist treatment.