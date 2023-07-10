Man charged after woman killed on roadway at Woy Woy

A man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on the Central Coast on Saturday night has been charged.

Police say a 68-year-old woman got off a bus on Ocean Beach Road at Woy Woy just before 8pm and as she crossed the road was initially struck by a vehicle being driven south before being thrown to the roadway where she was struck by a second vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle failed to stop, but the driver of the second car stopped and tried to help.

Sadly the woman died at the scene.

The 60-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the second car was taken to Gosford Hospital for mandatory testing.

Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit (CIU) officers examined the scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. As part of inquiries, investigators executed a crime scene warrant at a Central Coast home where a Volkswagen was seized and will undergo forensic examination.

At about 8am yesterday investigators went back to that home and arrested a 20-year-old man.

He was taken to Gosford Police Station and charged with fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death. The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Gosford Local Court next week.

As investigations continue, anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.