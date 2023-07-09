Woman killed in Woy Woy hit and run

A woman has died after being struck by two cars on the Central Coast.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Ocean Beach Road at Woy Woy just before 8 o’clock last night and found the critically injured woman.

Ambulance crews and police worked to save her but she died at the scene.

Enquiries indicate the woman was struck by a car driving south and was thrown into the path of a second vehicle where she was struck again.

The driver of the first vehicle allegedly failed to stop, while the driver of the second, a man in his 50’s stopped and rendered assistance.

The Crime Investigation Unit are now examining the scene and enquires to identify the first driver are underway.

A search warrant executed at a property on the Central Coast has since resulted in a vehicle being seized.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact crime stoppers.