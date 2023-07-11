Man allegedly threatens bakery worker with syringe at Charlestown

Police have arrested a man at Windale following an alleged armed robbery at Charlestown yesterday morning.

At about 7:30am on Sunday morning police were called to a bakery on the ground floor of the Charlestown Square shopping centre on Pearson Street following reports of a robbery.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were told when they arrived that a man approached the counter and allegedly threatened an employee with a syringe.

The 25-year-old male employee told police the man demanded money before taking an amount of cash and walking through the shopping centre, exiting onto Frederick Street.

The employee wasn’t injured.

Later that afternoon, after reviewing CCTV and making other inquiries, police attended a home on South Street at Windale and arrested a 33-year-old man.

He was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon. The man was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.