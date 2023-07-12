25,000 bulk billed mental health sessions available to Hunter’s vulnerable

More than 25,000 thousand bulk billed mental health sessions will be available in our health district this financial year for ‘”priority populations”.

The Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network has developed the new program to ensure the most financially disadvantaged people across the region have access to mental health services.

The newly developed program aims to improve cost and availability, with a single psychology session leaving patients out of pocket more than $100 and it is often difficult to make an appointment with said psychologist.

Primary Health Network Manager of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Leah Morgan says they are working to improve access to services by removing barriers.

“There are many vulnerable groups within our community who are not receiving mental health support due to barriers including cost and availability.

“The cost of a psychology session can leave patients out of pocket more than $100.

“These new services will be bulk billed to overcome financial barriers and will prioritise priority populations to ensure they receive the treatment they need,” Ms Morgan said.

The program is funded by the federal health department and eligible locals can get a referral through a General Practitioner.