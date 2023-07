A man is in a stable condition in hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police say a 26-year-old presented himself to Belmont Hospital on Croudace Bay Road at about 6:15pm yesterday.

He was treated at that hospital before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000