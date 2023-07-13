Bonza cuts services between Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast, just months after launching

Australia’s newest airline has announced it will be cutting flights, including between Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast.

Bonza has announced the move, just months after launching the routes maiden journey from Newcastle Airport in March this year, due to there not being sustainable demand at present for the trip.

It means flights between the two city’s will now only run three times per week, instead of four from August 1.

Chief Commercial Officer Carly Povey says the move will allow the airline to set itself up for long-term success.

“We’ve been compelled to take out five routes where there isn’t sustainable demand at present.

Twenty two routes remain and where there is very strong demand, we’re also starting to add in additional flights which is very positive this early on in Bonza’s journey.

“In order for us to earn your trust, as we know that we’re at the start of that journey, we have decided to take a step back to allow our services to become more reliable.

We will be implementing a range of changes to our schedule from 1 August based on what we have learnt so far and the feedback you’ve given us with regards to route demand. You could say, we’re taking a step back to allow us to take a leap forward,” Ms Povey said.

Those impacted by the flight cancellations will be contacted for a full refund or to transfer to another flight.