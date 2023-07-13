Gaggle Of Teen Girls Arrested Following BMW Theft

Police have arrested five teenage girls after the alleged theft of a luxury vehicle, which was later spotted being driven at East Maitland.

The BMW X5 – which had been reported stolen from a Tea Gardens home – was sighted by patrolling officers who attempted to stop the car on the New England Highway at about 7.35pm on Tuesday night.

The driver of the vehicle managed to evade police, but the SUV was located a short time later abandoned on Malang Street, Ashtonfield where two of the girls – aged 15 and 14 – were apprehended.

They were taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where the older girl was charged with be carried in conveyance taken w/o consent of owner.

She was granted conditional bail to appear before a children’s court in August.

Then on Wednesday, three other girls were taken into custody at Green Hills Shopping Centre, including a 13-year-old who was charged with 16 offences:

Two counts of steal motor vehicle, two counts of take & drive conveyance w/o consent of owner, two counts of never licensed person drive vehicle on road, two counts of drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, common assault, and larceny.

The teen was refused bail to appear before a children’s court today.

She is one of three facing charges over the incident.

A 15-year-old girl was also charged with be carried in conveyance taken w/o consent of owner and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle), and granted conditional bail to appear before a children’s court at the end of next month.

Two others were dealt with under the Youth Offenders Act.

Police say their inquiries are continuing.