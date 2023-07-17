Inquest into Zac Barnes’ disappearance and suspected death begins today

The family and friends of a Maitland teenager who has been missing since 2018 will be hoping they finally get some answers this week.

A three-day coronial inquest begins today into the disappearance and suspected death of Zac Barnes.

The then 18-year-old asked friends to drop him off at Thornton Railway Station on November 13 in 2016, but before they even got there Zac asked his friends to pull over on the corner of Tripp Close and Haussman Drive.

He got out and was last seen heading into nearby bushland.

A large scale search of the area was conducted at the time of Zac’s disappearance but he was never found.

Zac’s family and police have made several public appeals for information since, but there has been no sign of him.

Deputy State Coroner Carmel Forbes will preside over the inquest at the NSW Corners Court in Lidcombe from today until Wednesday, and attempt to determine if Zac Barnes is actually dead. The inquest is expected to look at the response of emergency services in the days after his disappearance and whether or not there has been any sign Zac has been alive since 2018 when he was last seen.

Zac has a a tattoo of a VB logo on his right calf which is a key indicator it is him. Zac was also last seen wearing a faded blue singlet, dark blue board shorts and work boots.

If anyone has any information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000