Man nabbed in Hunter during state wide police blitz

A four day police operation targeting the states most dangerous domestic violence offenders has wrapped with more than 500 people arrested, including a man in the Hunter.

Around 1pm on Thursday Officers from Hunter Valley Police District served a Weapon and Firearm Prohibition order on a 49- year-old man before conducting a search on a home in Heddon Greta.

During the search police seized a rifle round, cocaine, two phones,testosterone cypionate, drug paraphernalia and a corn snake.

The snake, which is considered an exotic animal has been taken into the care of the Department of Primary Industries.

The man was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with with string of offences including breach of bail, possession of a prohibited drug and deal in protected animal.

He was refused bail.

Operation Amarok lll started on Wednesday and involved all police commands and districts across NSW.

Throughout the blitz police conducted more than 4000 ADVO compliance checks and laid more than 1000 charges throughout the state.