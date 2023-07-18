Newcastle Jets through to next round of Australia Cup

The Newcastle Jets have have booked their spot in the Australia Cup play offs after defeating Melbourne Victory last night in a shootout.

Trent Buagiar opened the scoring for the Jets in the 18th minute and youngster Archie Goodwin was released into the mix at half time finding the back of the net on 70 minutes.

Newcastle was up 2-nil after Goodwin’s goal, but Vitory then mounted an insane comeback.

Another half-time substitute slotted one home for the side in the 92nd minute and then in the fourth and final minute of injury time William Wilson converted one to send the game into extra time with the sides locked 2-all.

In the additional 30 minutes, Newcastle had all the best chances but both Buhagiar and Daniel Wilmering were denied sending the match to a shootout.

Newcastle got the job done and will now host Brisbane Roar on August 14.

The other Newcastle-based teams playing in the Australia Cup Round-of-32 includes Broadmeadow Magic FC (Northern NSW Football) playing Sydney United 58 FC (Football NSW) and Edgeworth FC playing Western Unitied.

