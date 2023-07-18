Police looking for missing Hamilton South teenager

Police are concerned for a young teenager missing from Hamilton South.

15-year-old Jordan Tomkins was last seen at a home on Fowler Street at about 8:30am on Sunday morning.

When he failed to return home and couldn’t be located, police were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Police are very concerned due to his age – he is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of thin build, thin build, short blonde hair, with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball shirt, grey pants.

He is known to frequent the Newcastle, Broadmeadow, Hamilton and Charlestown areas.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Newcastle City Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.