Starting Gun Fired On Construction Of Athletics Amenities Building At Cook Park

Cook Park seen from above | Supplied

The starting gun has been fired on construction of a new athletics amenities building at Singleton’s Cook Park.

Work on the $1.25 million project is getting underway this week, and once complete will include accessible amenities, a training room, canteen, bathrooms and equipment storage areas.

Damian Morris, Council’s Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning said it was one of the last major hurdles for the expanding local athletics club.

“The construction of this new amenities building signifies a new era for Singleton Track and Field, and is a major piece of the puzzle in their move to Cook Park from Alroy Oval.”

Mr Morris said that Council worked in partnership with the club on the concept design of the facility, following the completion of their Masterplan, which was funded by a Singleton Council sports grant.

“This multi-million-dollar facility will go a long way to help develop future athletes not only in Singleton, but the wider Hunter Region and beyond.”

Mr Morris said construction would coincide with the installation of tiered seating for spectators at the front of the new building, as well as a lighting upgrade for the field.

The upgrade follows the opening of a new long jump pit at Cook Park in 2021.

“We’re working very closely with our sports clubs to deliver the highest standard of sporting facilities for our residents now and into the future, and open up opportunities for new competitions and activities, as well as help attract regional sporting events to the area,” Mr Morris said.

Construction is expected to be completed by December, weather permitting.

The Athletics Building is funded by the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund, the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program and Council.