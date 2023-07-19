Australia and US military training in the Hunter over next few days

There will be lots of action in the skies above Newcastle over the next few days.

Australian Defence Force personnel with the military from the United States are conducing flying activities in the lead up to Exercise Talisman Sabre in Newcastle and at RAAF Base Williamtown.

This is the tenth year of the biennial exercise and is looking like the biggest one yet between the two countries.

Helicopters are expected to be flying by day and night at low altitudes in urban areas as part of the training from today until Saturday.

This ADF said this essential training is vital to maintain Australia’s world-class military capability and all aircraft activities are conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines.

The flying activity schedule is subject to change, including short notice cancellation, due to variables such as air traffic control, weather and other aviation considerations.

Safety, noise management and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of flying activities and the ADF added that noise disturbances will be minimised where possible and they thank the community for their patience and cooperation.

Image: ADF