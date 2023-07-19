Pair Charged After Raids, $1.2 Million Cannabis Seizure At Lake Macquarie

Two people have been arrested and over a million dollars worth of cannabis has been seized in police raids on a pair of grow houses at Lake Macquarie.

Detectives had been investigating the alleged large-scale cultivation of cannabis at the properties in Cooranbong and Bonnells Bay and executed search warrants yesterday.

Officers say they located and seized more than 600 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

A 45-year-old woman and 48-year-old man were arrested during the operation and taken to Toronto Police Station.

Both were charged with enhanced indoor cultivate cannabis for commercial purpose, cultivate prohibited plant>= commercial quantity-cannabis, and divert/use electricity for generating etc system without authority.

They were refused bail to appear before Toronto Local Court today.

Lake Macquarie Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Parker said police will continue to run similar operations to ensure harmful drugs are taken off the streets.

“Additionally, these type of grow houses pose a significant risk to emergency services and utility service personnel, as they navigate the dismantling of illegal electricity bypasses,” said Mr Parker.