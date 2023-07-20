Family of Shoal Bay woman asking for public’s help to find her

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman missing from Shoal Bay.

57-year-old Madeline was last head from at 6pm yesterday – at that time she had told family she was in the Fingal Bay area walking.

Police say they know Madeline was near a beach at about 6:30pm but since then Madeline has been un-contactable.

She is described as being 160-165cm tall, 50-55kg in weight, thin build, Caucasian appearance, fair complexion with blonde hair, and brown eyes.

Police and family hold serious concerns for Madeline due to the low over-night temperatures and inadequate clothing for her to stay warm.

If you see Madeline about please give Nelson Bay Police a call on 49277220, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000