Fans set to shiver at Hunter live sites to watch Matildas take on Ireland in the Women’s World Cup

If you are up to facing the cold tonight, when the Matildas take on Ireland in their opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, there’s two sites set to live stream the match.

There will be two big screens playing the match live at Newcastle’s Wheeler Place which is being hosted by Newcastle Council and another at Maitland Regional Sports Ground which is being hosted by Newcastle Council.

They will both be open from 7:30pm for the 8pm kick off.

The match will be taking place at Sydney’s Accor Stadium where a sellout crowd of 75,000 fans are expected to watch live.

Novocastrians will be hoping to see locals Emily Van Egmond and Clare Wheeler in action for Australia.