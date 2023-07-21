Man charged over theft from a business in Port Stephens, and attempted theft of another

A man has been refused bail over two alleged break and enter offences at business in Port Stephens.

The two offences relate to the theft of a safe from the Hexham Bowling Club on July 8 and the attempted theft of another on Ferodale Road at Medowie on July 17.

Police investigations into the incidents led them to a 37-year-old man at a motel on Gowrie Avenue in Nelson Bay on Wednesday morning, who was arrested and taken back to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged.

He was charged with break and enter house etc steal value less than $60000, break and enter intend to commit serious indictable offence, enter prescribed premises of any person without lawful excuse, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, two counts of possess prohibited drug, and drive while licence cancelled.

Police have been told the safe that was stolen from the Hexham Bowling Club was empty.

The man first appeared before Raymond Terrace Local Court yesterday where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court in September.

Investigations into business-related break, enter and steal offences continue under Strike Force Macgillivray.