Family home destroyed by fire at Kearsley

A family’s home has been destroyed by fire at Kearlsey on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene on Congewai Street at around 7:30am, where they found the home well alight and unable to be saved.

Fire and Rescue crews from Cessnock, Kearsley, Abermain and Bellbird worked together to eventually get the blaze under control, which is believed to have been started from an electrical fault.

All of the occupants managed to self-evacuate, but a young child was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution for smoke inhalation and nearby homes and cars escaped damage.

Image: Fire and Rescue Kearsley