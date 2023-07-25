Huntlee locals raise more than $30K for Hunter Valley Bus Crash fund

It’s been more than six weeks since the horrific Hunter Valley Bus Crash that killed 10 people on June 11, and still the community is rallying behind those involved.

The Huntlee Tavern held a fundraiser on Sunday afternoon with a silent auction and an afternoon of live music to raise money for those impacted by the tragedy.

The Avenue, The Years, Genr8 and Rock Rhapsody played for ‘Rock for a Cause’ which along with a silent auction raise more than $30,000.

Organisers said on the Huntlee Tavern Facebook page they were very happy with the turn out and the amount of money raised.

“We would like to thank everyone on the success of Rock for a Cause event and for raising over 30 thousand to support the families affected by the Hunter bus crash. It’s heartwarming to see how a community can come together to make a positive impact during difficult times. “Events like this demonstrate the power of unity and compassion, showcasing how people can rally together for a meaningful cause. The generosity and support from the local community undoubtedly played a crucial role in achieving such a remarkable result. It’s wonderful to see people coming together to make a difference and help those in need. “The funds raised will undoubtedly go a long way in providing assistance and relief to the families affected by the tragic bus crash. The contribution to Rotary will ensure that the funds are distributed in a responsible and impactful manner, making a real difference in the lives of those who are going through a difficult time. “Once again, thank you to everyone who attended, supported, danced, and sponsored the cause. Your collective efforts have made a significant and positive difference in the lives of the affected families, and your kindness and compassion will surely be remembered by those you’ve helped.”