Alerts issued for toxic blooms in Upper Hunter waterways

State authorities have issued a red alert for Blue Green Algae which has been detected in an Upper Hunter waterway.

Hunter Local Land Services says high levels of the toxic algae has been found in the Hunter River upstream of Glenbawn Dam, from Belltrees to the upper reaches of the lake, but does not apply to Lake Glenbawn.

Along with the red alert an amber alert has been issued for Dolichospermum circinale dominant at Lostock Dam and benign cyanobacteria at Lake Liddell.

Authorities say the blooms are toxic to livestock and can kill animals within 24 to 72 hours after ingestion.

Clinical signs you may see in your livestock with blue green algae poisoning include breathing difficulties, muscle twitching, salivation, and appear weak, rapid pulse, depressed, photosensitisation and death. Other stock may simply not drink the water and become dehydrated.

If you notice these signs you are recommended to contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.

Image: Hunter Local Land Services