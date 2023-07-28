Newcastle’s Emily Van Egmond opens scoring for Australia in World Cup clash with Nigera

The Matildas had a disappointing 2-3 loss against Nigeria in their FIFA Womens World Cup match in Brisbane overnight.

The Aussies were dealt another injury blow earlier in the week when Mary Fowler suffered a concussion during training, which sent her to the casualty ward, where she joined captain Sam Kerr, Kyah Simon and Ivy Luik on the sideline of last nights match.

It meant that Newcastle’s Emily Van Egmond was called up to start and even managed to open the scoring for Australia, in her 130th match for the side.

Van Egmond says while the goal was special, it didn’t lead to a win for the team.

“It is obviously special, but at the end of the day, for me it does not matter about who is scoring, if we are winning that is the most important thing.

“Unfortunately we did not get that result tonight, but now we look forward towards Canada, which will be a massive game for us,” Van Egmond said after the match.

The Matildas will now likely have to beat world number seven Canada on Monday night to avoid a Group Stage exit in their home world cup.