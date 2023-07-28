Locals are being invited to head along to a Bus Passenger Forum being held in Newcastle today.

The forum is being hosted by the state government so that residents can have their say on bus services across the Hunter, focusing on frequency, reliability or route of services, bus stop infrastructure and how information about services is accessed.

If you’re unable to head along to the event at the NEX Club on King Street between 11am and 1pm, there is an opportunity to provide feedback online at the NSW Transport website.

Once the forum has concluded a report will be prepared for the Bus Industry Taskforce, who will provide advice to the Minister.