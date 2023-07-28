Teenager arrested in Muswellbrook over alleged Sydney murder

A teenage girl, who was arrested in Muswellbrook, is set to face Children’s Court on Friday charged with murder.

Police say the charges relate to the death of a 32-year-old man in Sydney’s west on June 10.

Emergency Services were called to the mans home on Ellsworth Drive, Tregar, about 10:30pm after he was found unresponsive in a bedroom.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were unable to revive him and Police established a crime scene.

Strike Force Armine was established to investigate the incident, bringing together detectives from Mount Druitt and the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad.

To date, two men aged 18 and 19, and a 16-year-old girl have been charged over their alleged roles and remain before the courts.

In the latest development another 16-year-old girl was arrested in Muswellbrook about 2:45pm on Thursday. She was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station, where she was charged with murder.

She was refused bail to appear at a children’s court on Friday.

Police say investigations under Strike Force Armine are ongoing.